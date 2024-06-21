Share |

Make Music Day - FREE Admission! - Pierre

Jun 21, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Enjoy free admission to the South Dakota Discovery Center and join Phil Baker for Make Music Day! Phil, who is a long time children's musician, is visiting from the South Dakota Arts Council and will be performing shows from 1-5pm. Be sure to hang out around the SD Discovery Center Exhibit Hall in between shows! We will have activities set up to explore sound science.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=113884

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501

