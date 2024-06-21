Make Music Day - FREE Admission! - Pierre
Jun 21, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Enjoy free admission to the South Dakota Discovery Center and join Phil Baker for Make Music Day! Phil, who is a long time children's musician, is visiting from the South Dakota Arts Council and will be performing shows from 1-5pm. Be sure to hang out around the SD Discovery Center Exhibit Hall in between shows! We will have activities set up to explore sound science.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave Pierre, SD 57501, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=113884
All Dates:
