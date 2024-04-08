Share |

Make & Take Monday - Brookings

Apr 8, 2024 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Stop by the museum for some crafting and take it home with you.

The cost is $1 per craft.

visit agmuseum.com for more information


Location:   South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
Map:   977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-6226
Email:   sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu

Apr 8, 2024 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm
May 13, 2024 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm

