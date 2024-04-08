Make & Take Monday - Brookings
Apr 8, 2024 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm
Stop by the museum for some crafting and take it home with you.
The cost is $1 per craft.
visit agmuseum.com for more information
|Location:
|South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum
|Map:
|977 11th St, Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-6226
|Email:
|sdsu.agmuseum@sdstate.edu
All Dates:
Apr 8, 2024 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm
May 13, 2024 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm
