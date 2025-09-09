Makerspace Grand Opening - Family Open House - Deadwood

Sep 9, 2025 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Drop in anytime during the open house to explore the space, check out the exciting equipment, including 3D printers, and crafting tools. Learn about upcoming children’s programs. Whether you’re into technology, art, or hands-on projects, there’s something here to spark your creativity. Bring the whole family and see what you can make. Days of ’76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, please call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657.

 

Fee: $Free, but donations are appreciated


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy-Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   tera@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/makerspace-grand-opening-family-open-house/

Join us for the grand opening of our Makerspace!

