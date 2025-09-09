Makerspace Grand Opening - Family Open House - Deadwood

Sep 9, 2025 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Drop in anytime during the open house to explore the space, check out the exciting equipment, including 3D printers, and crafting tools. Learn about upcoming children’s programs. Whether you’re into technology, art, or hands-on projects, there’s something here to spark your creativity. Bring the whole family and see what you can make. Days of ’76 Museum; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, please call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657.

Fee: $Free, but donations are appreciated