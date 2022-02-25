Making God Laugh

Mar 5, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

"Making God Laugh" follows one typical American family over the course of 30 years’ worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill's grown children—a priest, an aspiring actress and a former football star—all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations.

Fee: $15 adults or $13 seniors/students