Share |

Making God Laugh

Mar 5, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

"Making God Laugh" follows one typical American family over the course of 30 years’ worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill's grown children—a priest, an aspiring actress and a former football star—all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations.

 

Fee: $15 adults or $13 seniors/students


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://www.pierreplayers.com/

All Dates:
Feb 25, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 26, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Feb 27, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Mar 3, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 4, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 5, 2022 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

"Making God Laugh" follows one typical American family over the course of 30 years’ worth of holidays. Starting in 1980, Ruthie and Bill's grown children—a priest, an aspiring actress and a former football star—all return home, where we learn of their plans and dreams as they embark on their adult lives. The empty-nester parents contend with their own changes, too, as old family rituals are trotted out and ancient tensions flare up. As time passes, the family discovers that, despite what we may have in mind, we often arrive at unexpected destinations.

Grand Opera House
Grand Opera House 57501 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

February (2022)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable