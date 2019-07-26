Share |

Mamma Mia! (play) - Custer

Jul 31, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141

All Dates:
Jul 26, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019
Jul 31, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
Aug 6, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

A production by the Black Hills Playhouse.

