Mamma Mia! (play) - Custer
Aug 6, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
All Dates:
Jul 26, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019
Jul 31, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
Aug 6, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
A production by the Black Hills Playhouse.
