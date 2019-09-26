Mamma Mia! - Sioux Falls
Sep 26, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019
Sioux Empire Community Theatre performance.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://siouxfallstheatre.com
All Dates:
Sep 26, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019 Thursday through Saturday at 7pm Saturday and Sunday at 2pm
Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 6, 2019 Thursday through Saturday at 7pm Saturday and Sunday at 2pm
