Mamma Mia! - Sioux Falls

Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 6, 2019

Sioux Empire Community Theatre performance.


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-360-4800
Website:   http://siouxfallstheatre.com

All Dates:
Sep 26, 2019 - Sep 29, 2019 Thursday through Saturday at 7pm Saturday and Sunday at 2pm
Oct 3, 2019 - Oct 6, 2019 Thursday through Saturday at 7pm Saturday and Sunday at 2pm

