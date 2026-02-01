Mania: The ABBA Tribute - Rapid City

Feb 26, 2026

Mania The ABBA Tribute show has been rescheduled to Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Tickets will be on sale soon!

If you purchased tickets for the original date of October 10th they will still be valid for the new date. If you are able to attend the new rescheduled date, you do not have to do anything!

However if this new date is unavailable for you, please submit a Refund Request by emailing tickets@themonument.live

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused

In an exhilarating, two-hour recreation of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts, MANIA brings to life the flamboyance of the ‘70s. This includes all of the uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs from the iconic Swedish band, with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting and effects.

MANIA recently toured the United States for the 10th time with an impressive 37-date national tour, selling over 50,000 tickets and visiting 18 states.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as new generations who never had the opportunity to see the band live, MANIA provides the perfect excuse to party, relive memories and simply feel entertained with the best music ever.

So dig out those platforms, dust down those flares and enjoy all your favorite hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Super Trouper” and many more.