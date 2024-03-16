Share |

March Matness: 3-Mat Pilates Classes on 1-Day - Rapid City

Mar 16, 2024 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Join us for March Matness: 3-Pilates Classes on 1-Day! Get ready to sweat, stretch, and strengthen your body in this exciting event. Taking place on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown - Conv Ctr, an IHG Hotel, this in-person gathering is perfect for Pilates enthusiasts of all levels.

Experience the ultimate Pilates workout with three back-to-back classes led by Certified Pilates instructor, Jan of Pilates Whole Body. Each class will focus on different aspects of Pilates, ensuring a well-rounded and dynamic experience. From core strengthening to flexibility and balance, you'll leave feeling energized and empowered.

Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or new to Pilates, this event is open to everyone. Grab your mat, wear comfortable clothing, and be prepared to challenge yourself in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to take your Pilates practice to the next level!

 

Fee: $20


Location:   Holiday Inn Downtown Rapid City
Map:   505 North Fifth St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-872-2297
Email:   pilateswholebodysd@gmail.com
Website:   https://www.pilateswholebody.com/store/p36/March_Matness%3A__3-Mat_Pilates_Classes_on_1-Day%21.html

All Dates:
Mar 16, 2024 9:00 am - 11:30 am Arrive a few minutes early to set up your mat.

March Matness: 3-Mat Pilates Classes on 1-Day! Get ready to stretch and sweat for a low impact full body workout! 9 am - 9:40 am Intro to Mat Pilates: Pilates for Beginners 9:50 am - 10:30 am Stretch & Breathwork 10:40 am - 11:20 am Mixed Mat Pilates: Pilates for Beginners & Beyond

Holiday Inn Downtown Rapid City
Holiday Inn Downtown Rapid City 57701 505 North Fifth St, Rapid City, SD 57701

