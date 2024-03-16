March Matness: 3-Mat Pilates Classes on 1-Day - Rapid City
Mar 16, 2024 9:00 am - 11:30 am
Join us for March Matness: 3-Pilates Classes on 1-Day! Get ready to sweat, stretch, and strengthen your body in this exciting event. Taking place on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown - Conv Ctr, an IHG Hotel, this in-person gathering is perfect for Pilates enthusiasts of all levels.
Experience the ultimate Pilates workout with three back-to-back classes led by Certified Pilates instructor, Jan of Pilates Whole Body. Each class will focus on different aspects of Pilates, ensuring a well-rounded and dynamic experience. From core strengthening to flexibility and balance, you'll leave feeling energized and empowered.
Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or new to Pilates, this event is open to everyone. Grab your mat, wear comfortable clothing, and be prepared to challenge yourself in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to take your Pilates practice to the next level!
Fee: $20
|Location:
|Holiday Inn Downtown Rapid City
|Map:
|505 North Fifth St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-872-2297
|Email:
|pilateswholebodysd@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.pilateswholebody.com/store/p36/March_Matness%3A__3-Mat_Pilates_Classes_on_1-Day%21.html
All Dates:
Mar 16, 2024 9:00 am - 11:30 am Arrive a few minutes early to set up your mat.
March Matness: 3-Mat Pilates Classes on 1-Day! Get ready to stretch and sweat for a low impact full body workout! 9 am - 9:40 am Intro to Mat Pilates: Pilates for Beginners 9:50 am - 10:30 am Stretch & Breathwork 10:40 am - 11:20 am Mixed Mat Pilates: Pilates for Beginners & Beyond
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.