March Matness: 3-Mat Pilates Classes on 1-Day - Rapid City

Mar 16, 2024 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Join us for March Matness: 3-Pilates Classes on 1-Day! Get ready to sweat, stretch, and strengthen your body in this exciting event. Taking place on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown - Conv Ctr, an IHG Hotel, this in-person gathering is perfect for Pilates enthusiasts of all levels.



Experience the ultimate Pilates workout with three back-to-back classes led by Certified Pilates instructor, Jan of Pilates Whole Body. Each class will focus on different aspects of Pilates, ensuring a well-rounded and dynamic experience. From core strengthening to flexibility and balance, you'll leave feeling energized and empowered.



Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or new to Pilates, this event is open to everyone. Grab your mat, wear comfortable clothing, and be prepared to challenge yourself in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to take your Pilates practice to the next level!

Fee: $20