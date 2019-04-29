Share |

Masters of Soul-Rapid City

Apr 29, 2019 7:30 pm

This 10 person Motown review show is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza
Map:   444 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4115
Website:   http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rcca-presents-msters-of-soul

All Dates:
Apr 29, 2019 7:30 pm

Motown review.

Rushmore Plaza
Rushmore Plaza 57701 444 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

April (2019)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable