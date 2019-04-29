Masters of Soul-Rapid City
Apr 29, 2019 7:30 pm
This 10 person Motown review show is a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. This 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4115
|Website:
|http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/rcca-presents-msters-of-soul
All Dates:
