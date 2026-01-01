Matt Cobos - Rapid City

Jan 23, 2026 - Jan 24, 2026

Matt Cobos is a one-man party with a mic in hand. His rapid-fire punchlines, chaotic energy, and overuse of the words “dude” and “hell yeah” make for the kind of night you’ll be quoting for weeks. A paid regular at Comedy Works, he co-hosts the wild weekly show Thick Skin with Mike Stanley and teams up with Patrick Richardson on the Cobos Patrick Podcast. Cobos has torn up stages at High Plains and Moontower Comedy Festivals, and has opened for the likes of Frankie Quiñones, Melissa Villaseñor, Sam Tallent, Josh Blue, and more.



MUST BE 21+

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES, PLEASE CHECK ORDER BEFORE CONFIRMING