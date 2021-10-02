Maya Anjali Buchanan plays Beethoven
Oct 2, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The SDSO Centennial Season opens with the world premiere of Suite South Dakota by renowned South Dakota composer Stephen Yarbrough and Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg's brilliant Symphonic Dances. Born and raised in South Dakota, budding violin superstar Maya Anjali Buchanan plays Beethoven's blazing Violin Concerto.
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
Oct 2, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.