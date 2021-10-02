Share |

Maya Anjali Buchanan plays Beethoven

Oct 2, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The SDSO Centennial Season opens with the world premiere of Suite South Dakota by renowned South Dakota composer Stephen Yarbrough and Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg's brilliant Symphonic Dances. Born and raised in South Dakota, budding violin superstar Maya Anjali Buchanan plays Beethoven's blazing Violin Concerto.

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

Oct 2, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

