McCrossan Annual Plant Sale - Sioux Falls

Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Are you looking for vegetable starters or some new houseplants or garden decorations? Come to the McCrossan Visitor Center for our annual plant sale featuring many local plant vendors, including items grown right here at the Ranch by our boys! This event is free to attend and we will be giving walking tours of the Ranch led by staff.