McCrossan Annual Plant Sale - Sioux Falls

Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Are you looking for vegetable starters or some new houseplants or garden decorations? Come to the McCrossan Visitor Center for our annual plant sale featuring many local plant vendors, including items grown right here at the Ranch by our boys! This event is free to attend and we will be giving walking tours of the Ranch led by staff.


Location:   McCrossan Boys Ranch Visitor Center
Map:   47135 260TH ST, SIOUX FALLS, SD 57107-6428
Phone:   6053391203
Email:   sarah.burman@mccrossan.org
Website:   http://47135 260TH ST

All Dates:
Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Over 25+ local vendors will have plants and plant related items for sale.

McCrossan Boys Ranch Visitor Center
McCrossan Boys Ranch Visitor Center 47135 47135 260TH ST, SIOUX FALLS, SD 57107-6428

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