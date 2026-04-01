McCrossan Annual Plant Sale - Sioux Falls
Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Are you looking for vegetable starters or some new houseplants or garden decorations? Come to the McCrossan Visitor Center for our annual plant sale featuring many local plant vendors, including items grown right here at the Ranch by our boys! This event is free to attend and we will be giving walking tours of the Ranch led by staff.
|Location:
|McCrossan Boys Ranch Visitor Center
|Map:
|47135 260TH ST, SIOUX FALLS, SD 57107-6428
|Phone:
|6053391203
|Email:
|sarah.burman@mccrossan.org
|Website:
|http://47135 260TH ST
All Dates:
Apr 25, 2026 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Over 25+ local vendors will have plants and plant related items for sale.
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