McCrossan Golf Classic for Kids - Hartford

Jun 19, 2024

It’s sure to be a day filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes. So get your four-some together today and get registered! If you cannot find a group, you may also sign up individually, and we will pair you up with other individuals who like to golf too.

If you are interested in sponsoring a golf team, golf hole or donating a prize, please contact Christy Menning in the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. We hope to see you all on June 19th!


Location:   Central Valley Golf Course
Map:   700 SD-38, Hartford, SD 57033
Phone:   605-339-1203
Website:   http://www.mccrossan.org

All Dates:
