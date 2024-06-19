McCrossan Golf Classic for Kids - Hartford
It’s sure to be a day filled with friendly competition, fun games and lots of prizes. So get your four-some together today and get registered! If you cannot find a group, you may also sign up individually, and we will pair you up with other individuals who like to golf too.
If you are interested in sponsoring a golf team, golf hole or donating a prize, please contact Christy Menning in the Development Office at (605) 339-1203. We hope to see you all on June 19th!
|Location:
|Central Valley Golf Course
|Map:
|700 SD-38, Hartford, SD 57033
|Phone:
|605-339-1203
|Website:
|http://www.mccrossan.org
