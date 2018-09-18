Share |

Me, The Other; Art Central FILM FESTIVAL - Spearfish

Sep 18, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

“Me, the “Other” is a documentary film about a diverse group of twelve students from diverse backgrounds (ethnic, racial, religious, and sexual orientation) living on the frontlines of prejudice by asking the questions we don’t discuss in classrooms, workplaces, and social places. The film is the centerpiece of a platform for creating conversations about what connects us and what keeps us apart.

NR, 110 minutes

The Matthews, Black Hills State University, and The Northern Hills Rotary Club -- through the work of ArtCentral -- hosts the second ArtCentral Film Festival. Four films are offered from Sept. 18 through Nov. 27. All films are being screened in The Matthews’ theater. They are free and open to the public.


Location:   The Matthews' opera house theater
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/event/film-festival-artcentral/

All Dates:
Sep 18, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Discussion follows the film.

"Otherness" is never one thing.

