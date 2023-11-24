Mead Museum Hall of Trees - Yankton

Nov 24, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023

Discover the magic of Christmas at the Mead Museum Hall of Trees 2023 from Friday, November 24 - Sunday, December 31! This year as you enter the historic 1909 Mead Building, you will encounter our Nutcracker themed foyer redesign by Forte of Yankton and the KVHT / KVTK Radio Angel Tree. While you sip your free hot cocoa and coffee, you will enjoy walking through our winter wonderland filled with over 50 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations along with our special Christmas exhibits including historic trains and dolls. Be sure to pick up a token at the Information Desk to vote for your 2023 Fan Favorite Tree and your Tree Bingo and Scavenger Hunt cards. Visit and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays, December 3, 10, and 17 from 1 PM – 3 PM and during the Radio Angel Tree Present Pick-up Celebration on Friday, December 22 from 1 PM – 3 PM.

Museum admission for youth under 18 will be free for the month of December, adult non-members (18-64) are $8, senior non-members (65+) are $5 and members are free. Join, renew or give a gift of an annual Mead Museum membership during Hall of Trees 2023 and receive an additional month of free unlimited admission! Museum hours during the Hall of Trees 2023 are 12 PM - 4 PM Monday through Sunday with extended hours featuring Christmas crafts for kids on Wednesdays until 8 PM. For more information, please visit our website at MeadBuilding.org/upcomingevents or call 605-665-3898 during business hours.

https://www.meadbuilding.org/ upcomingevents