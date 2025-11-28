Mead Museum Hall of Trees - Yankton

Nov 28, 2025 - Dec 31, 2025

The 8th Annual Mead Museum Hall of Trees will feature 80 Christmas trees, uniquely decorated by area businesses and organizations.



The public is invited to enjoy 80 beautifully, uniquely decorated Christmas trees on all three floors of the Mead Museum in Yankton South Dakota. Community businesses and organizations join together for this special tradition. Santa visits on Sundays in December. Experience Friday Night Lights and see the trees until 8 PM. Free coffee and hot cocoa for visitors. Kids and adults alike can enjoy a scavenger hunt. Open daily Nov 28-Dec 31 (closed Dec 25th) Weekdays 10am-5pm and Fridays open until 8pm. Weekends 1-5pm.

Fee: $10 adults $8 seniors. Children and members free



82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078



605-665-3898



Meadbuilding.org/Halloftrees