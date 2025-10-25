Mead Museum Haunted Overnight Experience

Oct 25, 2025 - Oct 26, 2025

Can you brave the night inside a haunted museum? The event includes a midnight tour of the historic 1909 Mead Building, from 7pm-7am, where you'll be taken to places off-limit to the public. Staff will share their spooky stories and a team of paranormal investigators as well as a tarot card reader will be joining us. Tickets are $50 and include snacks and morning breakfast. Participants must be 16 or older. Buy your ticket online at www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents.

 


Location:   Mead Building
Map:   82 Mickelson Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-3898
Email:   events@meadbuilding.org
Website:   http://www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents

All Dates:
Oct 25, 2025 - Oct 26, 2025 Overnight from 7pm Oct. 25 to 7am Oct. 26.

