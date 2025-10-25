Mead Museum Haunted Overnight Experience

Oct 25, 2025 - Oct 26, 2025

Can you brave the night inside a haunted museum? The event includes a midnight tour of the historic 1909 Mead Building, from 7pm-7am, where you'll be taken to places off-limit to the public. Staff will share their spooky stories and a team of paranormal investigators as well as a tarot card reader will be joining us. Tickets are $50 and include snacks and morning breakfast. Participants must be 16 or older. Buy your ticket online at www.meadbuilding.org/upcomingevents.