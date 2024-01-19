Share |

Media One Funski - Sioux Falls

Jan 19, 2024 - Jan 20, 2024

Skiing, snowboarding, team tubing, skijoring, snow sculpture, zipfy sled racing and cross-country skiing. Benefits the Children’s Home Society Shelter for Family Safety.

www.funski.org/ 


Location:   Great Bear Ski Valley
Map:   5901 E Rice St, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phone:   605-339-0000

All Dates:
Jan 19, 2024 - Jan 20, 2024

Skiing, snowboarding, team tubing, skijoring, snow sculpture, zipfy sled racing and cross-country skiing. Benefits the Children’s Home Society Shelter for Family Safety. www.funski.org/ 
Great Bear Ski Valley
Great Bear Ski Valley 57110 5901 E Rice St, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Search All Events By Day

January (2024)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable