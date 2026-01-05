Medieval Dinner Part 1: Immersive Dinner Series - Box Elder

Step back in time for an evening of indulgence at our Medieval Dinner. This is no show — it’s a true dining experience where the food and drink take center stage. Guests will savor five lavish courses of medieval-inspired cuisine and spirits, each crafted to capture the richness and charm of a royal banquet.

Dress in your finest medieval attire and immerse yourself in the grandeur of the era. Whether you arrive as a noble, knight, or lady of the court, you’ll feel right at home at the feast table.

Each Guest will receive a complimentary custom chalice with their meal — a keepsake to take home as a memento of the evening. Guests ages 21 and over will enjoy a glass of Mead served in their chalice, while Guests under 21 will receive a non-alcoholic beverage served in theirs.

A full cash/credit bar will also be available, serving Ale, Wine, and Mead for purchase throughout the evening.

Seating is limited, and tickets will not last long. Gather your companions and secure your place at this extraordinary evening of flavor and festivity.

*Guests of all ages are welcome. Alcoholic beverages are available only to Guests 21+. No menu substitutions or refunds.

Doors 5:30 PM | Dinner 6-9PM