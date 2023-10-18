Share |

Meet A Scientist - Pierre

Oct 18, 2023 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

A FREE ADMISSION Exhibit Hall Day, Meet A Scientist takes you through different varieties of hands-on science with the PORTAL TO THE PUBLIC SCIENCE COMMUNICATION FELLOWSHIP! The Portal to the Public (PoP) approach is a NSF-funded, tested strategy that helps connect public audiences with local researchers and professionals through informal learning organizations.

Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

