Meet A Scientist - Pierre
Oct 18, 2023 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
A FREE ADMISSION Exhibit Hall Day, Meet A Scientist takes you through different varieties of hands-on science with the PORTAL TO THE PUBLIC SCIENCE COMMUNICATION FELLOWSHIP! The Portal to the Public (PoP) approach is a NSF-funded, tested strategy that helps connect public audiences with local researchers and professionals through informal learning organizations.
|Location:
|SD Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
