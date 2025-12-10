Meet Santa at the Nordic Yule Market - Brookings

Dec 18, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Meet Santa at the Nordic Yule Market at the South Dakota Art Museum Shop on Thursday, December 18th from 5 - 7.



Santa is stopping by the Nordic Yule Market! Bring your wish lists and holiday spirit for a family fun evening. Kids (of all ages!) can meet Santa and share their Holiday wishes while exploring unique gifts from Nordic and local artisans. After your visit, have your gifts complimentary wrapped and enjoy samplings of your favorite Nordic treats!