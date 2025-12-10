Meet Santa at the Nordic Yule Market - Brookings

Dec 18, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Meet Santa at the Nordic Yule Market at the South Dakota Art Museum Shop on Thursday, December 18th from 5 - 7.

Santa is stopping by the Nordic Yule Market! Bring your wish lists and holiday spirit for a family fun evening. Kids (of all ages!) can meet Santa and share their Holiday wishes while exploring unique gifts from Nordic and local artisans. After your visit, have your gifts complimentary wrapped and enjoy samplings of your favorite Nordic treats!


Location:   south dakota art museum
Map:   Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street, Brookings, South Dakota 57007
Phone:   6056885423
Email:   Abigail.Gebro@sdstate.edu
Website:   http://Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street

All Dates:
Dec 18, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Meet Santa at the Nordic Yule Market at the South Dakota Art Museum Shop on Thursday, December 18th from 5 - 7. Santa is stopping by the Nordic Yule Market! Bring your wish lists and holiday spirit for a family fun evening. Kids (of all ages!) can meet Santa and share their Holiday wishes while exploring unique gifts from Nordic and local artisans. After your visit, have your gifts complimentary wrapped ...
south dakota art museum
south dakota art museum 57007 Medary Avenue & Harvey Dunn Street, Brookings, South Dakota 57007

Search All Events By Day

December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable