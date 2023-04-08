Share |

Meet the Easter Bunny! - Aberdeen

Apr 8, 2023 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Hop into fun with Allevity Entertainment’s Easter Special on Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.! The Easter Special is $15 per person and includes a $5 arcade game card, 30 minutes of unlimited attractions and an Easter goodie bag! The Easter bunny will also be making a special appearance for photo opportunities with the whole family!

 

Fee: $Free Admission & $15 Special Package


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
Apr 8, 2023 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Hop into fun with Allevity Entertainment’s Easter Special on Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.! The Easter Special is $15 per person and includes a $5 arcade game card, 30 minutes of unlimited attractions and an Easter goodie bag! The Easter bunny will also be making a special appearance for photo opportunities with the whole family!   Fee: $Free Admission & $15 Special ...
Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable