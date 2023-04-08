Meet the Easter Bunny! - Aberdeen
Apr 8, 2023 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Hop into fun with Allevity Entertainment’s Easter Special on Saturday, April 8th from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.! The Easter Special is $15 per person and includes a $5 arcade game card, 30 minutes of unlimited attractions and an Easter goodie bag! The Easter bunny will also be making a special appearance for photo opportunities with the whole family!
Fee: $Free Admission & $15 Special Package
Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:
|605-225-7733
Email:
|contact@dionmarketing.com
Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/specials
