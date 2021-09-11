Share |

Meeting - Wall

Sep 11, 2021 11:00 am - 2:30 pm

11:00am presentation about the International Cessna 120-140 Club. noon lunch. 1:00pm SDPA meeting.


Location:   Wall Airport terminal
Map:   Airport Street, Wall, SD 57790
Phone:   605-665-8448
Email:   skyhawk43v@gmail.com

