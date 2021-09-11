Meeting - Wall
Sep 11, 2021 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
11:00am presentation about the International Cessna 120-140 Club. noon lunch. 1:00pm SDPA meeting.
|Location:
|Wall Airport terminal
|Map:
|Airport Street, Wall, SD 57790
|Phone:
|605-665-8448
|Email:
|skyhawk43v@gmail.com
All Dates:
Sep 11, 2021 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
11:00am presentation about the International Cessna 120-140 Club. noon lunch. 1:00pm SDPA meeting.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.