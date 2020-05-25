Share |

Memorial Day Program - Eureka

May 25, 2020 10:00 am

Eureka American Legion and VFW Post's Memorial Day Parade. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Eureka High School parking lot. 11 a.m. Memorial Day service at Olio Cemetery.


Location:   Eureka High School
Map:   805 10th St, Eureka, SD 57437
Phone:   605-284-2027
Website:   http://www.eurekasd.com/our-community/annual-events

Memorial Day celebration.

