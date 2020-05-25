Memorial Day Program - Eureka
May 25, 2020 10:00 am
Eureka American Legion and VFW Post's Memorial Day Parade. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Eureka High School parking lot. 11 a.m. Memorial Day service at Olio Cemetery.
|Location:
|Eureka High School
|Map:
|805 10th St, Eureka, SD 57437
|Phone:
|605-284-2027
|Website:
|http://www.eurekasd.com/our-community/annual-events
