Memorial Day Services - Groton
May 29, 2023 12:00 pm
Services for Memorial Day held in Union Cemetery. Lunch will follow at Legion Post #39 at13 N Main St.
|Location:
|Union Cemetery
|Map:
|1509 N Broadway, Groton, SD 57445
|Phone:
|(605) 387-8422
|Website:
|https://grotonchamber.com/adfliers/Memorial%20Day%20Services%202022.jpg
All Dates:
