Memorial Day Services - Groton

May 29, 2023 12:00 pm

Services for Memorial Day held in Union Cemetery. Lunch will follow at Legion Post #39 at13 N Main St.


Location:   Union Cemetery
Map:   1509 N Broadway, Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   (605) 387-8422
Website:   https://grotonchamber.com/adfliers/Memorial%20Day%20Services%202022.jpg

