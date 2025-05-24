Memorial Day Weekend - Aberdeen
May 24, 2025 - May 26, 2025
Let the two worlds collide this Memorial Day Weekend! Buy 5 Go-Kart rides and get a FREE $5 Game Card for Allevity Entertainment! Let's make the most of this awesome weekend!
|Location:
|Wylie Park
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-8541
|Website:
|https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
