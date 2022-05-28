Memorial Day Weekend at Allevity!
May 28, 2022 - May 30, 2022
Head to Allevity for Memorial Day Weekend! Get 3 Hours of Unlimited Fun and a $17 Arcade Game Card for only $28! Includes access to Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Bumper Cars, Climbing Wall, and Ballocity. Offer available Saturday May 28th through Monday, May 30th.
Fee: $28
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St South, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 225-7733
|Website:
|https://www.allevity.fun/
All Dates:
May 28, 2022 - May 30, 2022 Visit website for Hours of Operation
