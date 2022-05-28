Share |

Memorial Day Weekend at Allevity!

May 28, 2022 - May 30, 2022

Head to Allevity for Memorial Day Weekend! Get 3 Hours of Unlimited Fun and a $17 Arcade Game Card for only $28! Includes access to Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Bumper Cars, Climbing Wall, and Ballocity. Offer available Saturday May 28th through Monday, May 30th.

Fee: $28


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St South, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   (605) 225-7733
Website:   https://www.allevity.fun/

All Dates:
May 28, 2022 - May 30, 2022 Visit website for Hours of Operation

Allevity Entertainment
Allevity Entertainment 57401 130 Centennial St South, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

