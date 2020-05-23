Share |

Memorial Day Weekend at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

May 25, 2020 12:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Get 3 hours of Unlimited Fun & a $15 Arcade Game Card for only $25 on Saturday, May 23rd through Monday, May 25th! Save $5! Includes access to Laser Tag, Mini Bowling, Bumper Cars, Climbing Wall and Ballocity!


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
May 23, 2020 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 24, 2020 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
May 25, 2020 12:30 pm - 8:00 pm

