Memorial Day Weekend at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen

May 29, 2021

Get 3 hours of Unlimited Fun and a $15 Game Card for only $25! Offer includes access to Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini Bowling, Climbing Wall and Ballocity!

 

Fee: $25


Location:   Allevity Entertainment
Map:   130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7733
Email:   info@allevity.fun
Website:   http://www.allevity.fun/specials

All Dates:
May 29, 2021
May 31, 2021

