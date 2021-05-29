Memorial Day Weekend at Allevity Entertainment - Aberdeen
May 29, 2021
Get 3 hours of Unlimited Fun and a $15 Game Card for only $25! Offer includes access to Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini Bowling, Climbing Wall and Ballocity!
Fee: $25
|Location:
|Allevity Entertainment
|Map:
|130 Centennial St. S, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7733
|Email:
|info@allevity.fun
|Website:
|http://www.allevity.fun/specials
All Dates:
May 29, 2021
May 31, 2021
