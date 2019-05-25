Memorial Day Weekend at Thunder Road-Aberdeen
May 26, 2019 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Put your Mini Golf skills to the test this Memorial Day Weekend with a trip to Thunder Road! Make a hole-in-one, turn in your score card at the front desk and be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card or a pair of 2 Hour Wristbands!
|Location:
|Wylie Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Website:
|http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
May 25, 2019 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
May 26, 2019 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 27, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Put your Mini Golf skills to the test this Memorial Day Weekend with a trip to Thunder Road!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.