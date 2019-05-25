Share |

Memorial Day Weekend at Thunder Road-Aberdeen

May 27, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Put your Mini Golf skills to the test this Memorial Day Weekend with a trip to Thunder Road! Make a hole-in-one, turn in your score card at the front desk and be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card or a pair of 2 Hour Wristbands!


Location:   Wylie Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Website:   http://https://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
May 25, 2019 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
May 26, 2019 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 27, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Put your Mini Golf skills to the test this Memorial Day Weekend with a trip to Thunder Road!

Wylie Thunder Road
Wylie Thunder Road 57401 Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable