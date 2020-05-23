Memorial Day Weekend at Thunder Road - Aberdeen
May 23, 2020 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Visit Thunder Road during Memorial Day Weekend and buy 5 or more Go-Kart Rides to get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment! Rev up the fun with us!
|Location:
|Thunder Road
|Map:
|Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-8541
|Email:
|info@thunderroad.com
|Website:
|http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/
All Dates:
May 23, 2020 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 24, 2020 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 25, 2020 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Visit Thunder Road during Memorial Day Weekend!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.