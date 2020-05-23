Share |

Memorial Day Weekend at Thunder Road - Aberdeen

May 23, 2020 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Visit Thunder Road during Memorial Day Weekend and buy 5 or more Go-Kart Rides to get a FREE $5 Game Card to use at Allevity Entertainment! Rev up the fun with us!


Location:   Thunder Road
Map:   Wylie Park, Aberdeen, South Dakota 57401
Phone:   605-225-8541
Email:   info@thunderroad.com
Website:   http://thunderroadaberdeen.com/

All Dates:
May 23, 2020 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 24, 2020 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 25, 2020 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

