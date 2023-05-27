Memorial Weekend in Mitchell

May 27, 2023 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Come enjoy the fun in Mitchell as they celebrate Memorial Weekend in Mitchell, SD on May 27th from 12 PM – 7 PM! Fun for all ages to include poker run, ladies’ poker walk, Car Show & Shine, Bean Bag Tournament, Kid Tractor Pull, Inflatables, Ice Cream, Beer Garden, Live Music and don’t forget the BBQ RIBS! Stay in Mitchell and enjoy the watching the South Dakota Mud Racers on Sunday, May 28th, at 1:00 PM.

11 AM | Poker Run, Show & Shine, and Bean Bag Tournament Registration Opens

12 PM | Poker Run, Bean Bag Tournament & Ladies Poker Walk Starter

1 PM | Show & Shine, Live Music & Bear Garden Starts, Kid Tractor Pull Registration Opens

2 PM | Kid Tractor Pull Starts and Inflatables

4 PM | Come get your RIBS!

6 PM | Awards will be handed out!