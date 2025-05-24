Memorial Weekend in Mitchell - Mitchell
Come enjoy the fun in Mitchell as they celebrate Memorial Weekend in Mitchell, SD on May 24th! Fun for all ages to include poker run, Car Show & Shine, Bean Bag Tournament, Kid Tractor Pull, Inflatables, Live Music and BBQ rib contest.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Mitchell SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-990-4500
All Dates:
May 24, 2025
