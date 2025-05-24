Memorial Weekend in Mitchell - Mitchell

May 24, 2025

Come enjoy the fun in Mitchell as they celebrate Memorial Weekend in Mitchell, SD on May 24th! Fun for all ages to include poker run, Car Show & Shine, Bean Bag Tournament, Kid Tractor Pull, Inflatables, Live Music and BBQ rib contest.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Mitchell SD 57301
Phone:   605-990-4500

All Dates:
