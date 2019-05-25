Share |

Memorial Weekend - Mitchell

May 25, 2019

Charity poker run, bean bag toss tournament, kids’ tractor pull, show & shine, BBQ Championship Feed, inflatables and beer garden.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-770-1109
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/ImagineGuild?fref=nf

All Dates:
May 25, 2019

Celebrate Memorial Day.

Main Street
Main Street 57301 Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

May (2019)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable