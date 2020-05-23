Share |

Memorial Weekend - Mitchell

May 23, 2020

Poker run, bean bag toss tournament, kids’ tractor pull, show and shine, BBQ championship feed, inflatables and beer garden. 

Benefiting Big Friend, Little Friend of Mitchell. 


Map:   Main Street, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-770-1109

All Dates:
May 23, 2020

Celebrate Memorial Day.

57301 Main Street, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

May (2020)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Events

Annie (Play) - Mitchell

Web Design by Buildable