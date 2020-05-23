Memorial Weekend - Mitchell
May 23, 2020
Poker run, bean bag toss tournament, kids’ tractor pull, show and shine, BBQ championship feed, inflatables and beer garden.
Benefiting Big Friend, Little Friend of Mitchell.
|Map:
|Main Street, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-770-1109
All Dates:
May 23, 2020
Celebrate Memorial Day.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.