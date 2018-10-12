Share |

Men Are From Mars; Women Are From Venus Live! - Sioux Falls

Oct 12, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus Live! is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the kitchen and the bedroom.

 

Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/men-are-from-mars-women-are-from-venus-live

All Dates:
Oct 12, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Oct 13, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

