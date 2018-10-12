Men Are From Mars; Women Are From Venus Live! - Sioux Falls

Oct 12, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus Live! is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the kitchen and the bedroom.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.