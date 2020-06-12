MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL - Sioux Falls
Jun 13, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years! It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®
Please note that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.
Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@siouxfallsorpheum.com
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/menopause-the-musical/
All Dates:
Jun 12, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Jun 13, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 7:30pm to 10:00pm
Jun 14, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.