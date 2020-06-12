MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL - Sioux Falls

Jun 13, 2020 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years! It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®



Please note that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.