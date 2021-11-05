Share |

Menopause The Musical - Sioux Falls

Nov 5, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 18 years! It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!®

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater Center
Map:   315 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Nov 5, 2021 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 6, 2021 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Also another showing of this musical on November 6 at 7:00 pm
Nov 7, 2021 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what more than 15 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing ...
Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater Center
Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater Center 57104 315 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

November (2021)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable