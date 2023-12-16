Merriment & Mistletoe: A BHCT Holiday Gala - Rapid City
Dec 16, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023
Food and drink, silent auctions, live auctions and entertainment at the Performing Arts Center.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
All Dates:
