Merriment & Mistletoe: A BHCT Holiday Gala - Rapid City

Dec 16, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023

Food and drink, silent auctions, live auctions and entertainment at the Performing Arts Center.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786

All Dates:
Performing Arts Center
