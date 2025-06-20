Mickelson Trail Summer Trek - Custer

Jun 20, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

South Dakota's George S. Mickelson Trail is more than just a recreation Trail; it's a trail of history. You have the opportunity to travel the same path as General George A. Custer, Wild Bill Hickok, Calamity Jane and Potato Creek Johnny! In September, hundreds of riders join together to ride this historic trail in the Mickelson Trail Trek.

Riders can enjoy the beauty of the heart of the Black Hills as they travel through scenic valleys, old railroad tunnels and historic mining towns. This year's Trek promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering something for everyone.

Layered clothing is strongly suggested in order to accommodate the weather. Major swings in temperatures can take place in a few minutes. Helmets are mandatory.

Lodging will be the riders' responsibility. The ride starts in Custer on Friday and Saturday and in Deadwood on Sunday, so plan your lodging accordingly.

Early check-in is on Thursday. The trek will take riders from Custer to Edgemont, Rochford and Deadwood.