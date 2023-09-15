Share |

Mickelson Trail Summer Trek - Lead

Sep 15, 2023 - Sep 17, 2023

A 3-day ride of the entire Mickelson Trail. Preregistration is required. Registration fee includes: 3 meals, 5 snacks, merchandise (before March 1), shuttle service and trail completion souvineer.


Location:   George S. Mickleson Trail
Map:   Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-3896
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1250

All Dates:
