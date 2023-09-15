Mickelson Trail Summer Trek - Lead
Sep 15, 2023 - Sep 17, 2023
A 3-day ride of the entire Mickelson Trail. Preregistration is required. Registration fee includes: 3 meals, 5 snacks, merchandise (before March 1), shuttle service and trail completion souvineer.
|Location:
|George S. Mickleson Trail
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-3896
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1250
All Dates:
Sep 15, 2023 - Sep 17, 2023
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.