Mid-Winter Fair - Gregory

Nov 24, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Come to the Mid-Winter Fair in Gregory for all of your holiday shopping needs! Tell Santa your Christmas wish, and support the After Prom serving breakfast and lunch. Interested in being a vendor contact Taylor: 6058309778. Spaces $35 for an 8X10 (tables not included)

 

Fee: $35


Location:   Gregory Memorial Auditorium
Map:   Gregory Main Street, Gregory, South Dakota 57533
Phone:   605-830-9778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net

Nov 24, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Gregory Memorial Auditorium
Gregory Memorial Auditorium 57533 Gregory Main Street, Gregory, South Dakota 57533

