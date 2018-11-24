Mid-Winter Fair - Gregory
Nov 24, 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come to the Mid-Winter Fair in Gregory for all of your holiday shopping needs! Tell Santa your Christmas wish, and support the After Prom serving breakfast and lunch. Interested in being a vendor contact Taylor: 6058309778. Spaces $35 for an 8X10 (tables not included)
Fee: $35
|Location:
|Gregory Memorial Auditorium
|Map:
|Gregory Main Street, Gregory, South Dakota 57533
|Phone:
|605-830-9778
|Email:
|mccance@gwtc.net
All Dates:
