Mighty Brother SEASON KICK-OFF CONCERT - Spearfish

Sep 28, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Matthews’ 2018-19 season kicks off with with a concert by New Orleans-based, Indie rock band, Mighty Brother, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 28. It is crewed by a dynamic saxophonist and an airtight rhythm section. Since 2014, the group has charmed audiences with their infectious brand of songwriting, soaring harmonies, meticulous arrangements, and full sail quest for collaboration.



Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students. Tickets are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. Buy tickets online anytime at www.matthewsopera.com.

Fee: $25 adults, $10 youth & BHSU students