Mighty Corson Art Players Present Women Playing Hamlet - Brandon
Apr 11, 2025 - Apr 13, 2025
Hamlet's a challenge for any actor, but when Jessica is cast as the titular character in a New York production, it sends her into an existential tailspin.
It doesn't help that her acting coach is borderline abusive, or that every Starbucks barista with an MFA tells her she's too young for the role. Or that she's somehow managed to make Sir Patrick Stewart her nemesis. Not to mention the fact that she's a woman.
How can Jessica figure out "to be or not to be," when she can't even figure out herself?
Featuring an all-female cast performing multiple roles, Woman Playing Hamlet is rip-roaring fun for Shakespeare fans and haters alike.
Fee: $25
|Location:
|The Corson Playhouse
|Map:
|25993 482nd Avenue, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|6055822771
|Email:
|info@mightycorson.com
|Website:
|https://mightycorson.com/boxoffice#/productions-view
All Dates:
Apr 4, 2025 - Apr 6, 2025 Fri, Sat at 7:30pm. Sun at 2:30pm
Apr 11, 2025 - Apr 13, 2025 Fri, Sat at 7:30pm. Sun at 2:30pm
