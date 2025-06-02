Mighty Corson Kids Theatre Camp - Brandon
Jun 2, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025
MCAP Kids Presents:
The Girl on the Shore
By H.E. Dunkle
“When Finley is taken from her home on the shore by Captain Montgomery’s crew, she has her work cut out for her. In order to get back home, she has to use a combination of quick wit, convincing conversation, and maybe a little magic. With sea shanties and sword fights, settle in for a tale about love, loyalty, and appreciating what’s right in front you.”
Fee: $65
|Location:
|The Corson Playhouse
|Map:
|25993 482nd Avenue, Brandon, SD 57005
|Phone:
|6055822771
|Email:
|info@mightycorson.com
|Website:
|https://mightycorson.com/boxoffice
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025 Camp Mon - Fri 10am-1:30pm, Sat Performance at 12pm
