Mighty Corson Kids Theatre Camp - Brandon

Jun 2, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025

MCAP Kids Presents:

The Girl on the Shore
By H.E. Dunkle


“When Finley is taken from her home on the shore by Captain Montgomery’s crew, she has her work cut out for her. In order to get back home, she has to use a combination of quick wit, convincing conversation, and maybe a little magic. With sea shanties and sword fights, settle in for a tale about love, loyalty, and appreciating what’s right in front you.”

 

Fee: $65


Location:   The Corson Playhouse
Map:   25993 482nd Avenue, Brandon, SD 57005
Phone:   6055822771
Email:   info@mightycorson.com
Website:   https://mightycorson.com/boxoffice

All Dates:
Jun 2, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025 Camp Mon - Fri 10am-1:30pm, Sat Performance at 12pm

