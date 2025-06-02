Mighty Corson Kids Theatre Camp - Brandon

Jun 2, 2025 - Jun 7, 2025

MCAP Kids Presents:



The Girl on the Shore

By H.E. Dunkle





“When Finley is taken from her home on the shore by Captain Montgomery’s crew, she has her work cut out for her. In order to get back home, she has to use a combination of quick wit, convincing conversation, and maybe a little magic. With sea shanties and sword fights, settle in for a tale about love, loyalty, and appreciating what’s right in front you.”

Fee: $65