Mile-Up Movie Project // 48-hour Filmmaking Competition - Lead

Sep 21, 2018 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Mile-Up Movie Project // 48-hour Filmmaking Competition

Lead, SD— September 21-23, 2018

CLICK HERE for complete Mile-Up Movie Project Registration, Rules, & Agreement Documents

The Mile-Up Film Project mission is to inspire independent filmmakers as artists in South Dakota. During the competition, filmmaking teams create a movie by writing, shooting and editing a four to seven-minute film within a 48-hour timeframe. The event is open to professionals and amateurs alike. The films are judged, and awards are handed out following the public viewing.

On opening night, September 21, 2018, participants will meet for a kickoff and orientation event at 5:30 pm at Greenfield Pub at 314 W. Main St., Lead. Registered teams will be given the film project requirements that include a line of dialogue, character, prop, theme. Registered teams will then draw to select the genre of film for their project.

Once requirements and genres are assigned, rules will be announced and the 48-hour clock begins. Teams have 48 hours to create their film until the deadline of 5:00 pm Sunday, September 23, 2018. Teams will turn in a finished movie at the Historic Homestake Opera House for showing and judging at 6:00 pm in front of a live audience. The admission to the film screening and awards event is $5.00.



A summary of the rules:

The film must be 4 to 7 minutes long and inclued the required opening slate and final credits.

The opening slate must have the title of the film, genre, team name, and city (Lead, SD).

This is followed by 5 seconds of black.

The film proceeds including the following required elements within the genre drawn.

Credits roll.

If there is a stinger/tag/bump/blooper or any other addition to the film, it must appear before the final credit.

The final credit must be "This film was created as part of the Mile-Up Film Project 2018"



For more information, contact Jamie Myers, project producer: 605-228-4796 or thingevski@yahoo.com

Fee: $5.00