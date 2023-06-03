Share |

Miss Prairie Village and Prairie Princess Pageant

Jun 3, 2023 6:30 pm

Miss Prairie Village is an opportunity for local area teens to earn scholarships, boost self-esteem and make new friends.  Teens that are at least 14 and not older than 18 are invited to compete.

Miss Prairie Princess is an opportunity for girls ages 8 to 11 to make new friends and have fun!

For more information call Prairie Village at 605-256-3644 or toll free 800-693-3644.

 

 


Location:   Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD-34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644 or 800-693-3644
Website:   https://www.prairievillage.org/

All Dates:
Jun 3, 2023 6:30 pm

Miss Prairie Village is an opportunity for local area teens to earn scholarships, boost self-esteem and make new friends.  Teens that are at least 14 and not older than 18 are invited to compete. Miss Prairie Princess is an opportunity for girls ages 8 to 11 to make new friends and have fun! For more information call Prairie Village at 605-256-3644 or toll free 800-693-3644.    
Prairie Village
Prairie Village 45205 45205 SD-34, Madison, SD 57042

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable